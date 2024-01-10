© 2024 91.9 KVCR

1/10 KVCR Midday News: Meta to Hide Inappropriate Content from Teens, CA Considers Ban on Tackle Football Under 12, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 10, 2024 at 11:44 AM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Meta to hide posts about suicide and other inappropriate content.

2. A new model of cabin-sized homeless shelters was showcased at the state Capitol this week.

3. Airlines say they found loose parts in door panels during inspections of Boeing Max 9 jets.

4. The US sees a drop in illegal border crossing after Mexico increases enforcement.

5. California lawmakers to consider ban on tackle football for kids under 12.
