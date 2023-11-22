© 2023 91.9 KVCR

11/22 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Nurses Strike, Skimming Thieves, El Niño, & More

Published November 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM PST
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Nurses at Riverside Community Hospital are walking off the job today through the Thanksgiving break.

2. Organized crime is taking on a new dimension and it’s impacting EBT cardholders.

3. California is about to launch the first of several reforms to modernize the beverage container recycling program.

4. The National Weather Service confirms we’re in a El Niño Weather pattern.
