The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/21 KVCR Midday News: CA Students to Learn How to Recognize Fake News, Santa Ana Windstorm Pummels Southland, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 21, 2023 at 1:06 PM PST
Fall In Angelus Oaks
Shareen Awad
Fall In Angelus Oaks

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California K-12 students will soon be taught how to recognize fake news, under a new law.

2. A new study shows that redrawing some California traffic lanes to make them narrower would make may city streets safer.

3. Mother Nature unleashed one of the strongest Santa Ana windstorms in recent years on Monday.
Local news
Shareen Awad
