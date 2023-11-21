KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/21 KVCR Midday News: CA Students to Learn How to Recognize Fake News, Santa Ana Windstorm Pummels Southland, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. California K-12 students will soon be taught how to recognize fake news, under a new law.
2. A new study shows that redrawing some California traffic lanes to make them narrower would make may city streets safer.
3. Mother Nature unleashed one of the strongest Santa Ana windstorms in recent years on Monday.