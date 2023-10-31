© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/31 KVCR Midday News: CA’s Water Resources Board Sued, What’s Causing Damage to Wastewater Infrastructure, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 31, 2023 at 2:32 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California’s Water resources Control Board is being sued by the company that bottles Arrowhead Mountain Spring Water.

2. Results of a collection study at the Inland Empire Utility Agency may help identify what’s causing damage to the wastewater infrastructure.

3. Starting January 1, California’s ban on the sale of new gas-powered mowers and blowers will go into effect.

4. As part of the Yaamava concert series, Cracker will be performing at Rock & Brews inside Yaamava Resort & Casino on November 4. Doors at 8pm. More info at yaamava.com/entertainment/cracker
