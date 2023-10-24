10/24 KVCR Midday News: SB Airport Gateway Plan Canceled, Mt. Whitney Death, Suicide Prevention Conference, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A 678-acre project that would have developed land for industrial and commercial use north of the San Bernardino International Airport has been canceled.

2. The central figure in three conspiracies to smuggle illegal drugs into San Bernardino County jails is bound for prison.

3. Air France pilot falls off cliff to his death while hiking Mount Whitney.

4. Captain’s trial begins four years after fire engulfed a California scuba dive boat, killing 34 people.

5. Riverside County’s second annual Suicide Prevention Conference, which will focus on the transformative impact of faith on mental health, is Thursday at Agua Caliente Resort Casino.

