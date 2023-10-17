© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Knotts Scary Farm Scare Actor Shares His Experience During their 50th Year of Halloween Haunts

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM PDT
Tara Moe @pixelgurlphotography / Chris Cornish @chriscornishphotography

Knotts Scary Farm is celebrating 50 years inducing nightmares and fun. Every October, the park turns dark, with an array of haunted mazes, shows, and entertainment. Daniel Beld is a scare actor portraying The Wizard in the Gauntlet Scare Zone at Knotts Scary Farm. KVCR's Shareen Awad speaks with Daniel to learn about his unique role, the process of getting into character, and how Knotts Scary Farm is celebrating their anniversary with a chilling look through the last 50 years.

Knotts Scary Farm is open Wednesday through Sunday nights, now until October 31. For more information, visit knotts.com

To hear the full interview with Daniel Beld, tune in to Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez this Thursday, October 19 at 2pm and 6:30pm.

Shareen Awad
