October 4: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today, we've invited Javier Hernandez, Executive Director of Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice. Thank you for being with us today.

Javier Hernandez

Yvette, thank you for having me.

Yvette

Please tell us what initiated the creation of Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice.

Javier

Let me start with some facts right now. Most recent census data says there's over one million immigrants in the Inland Empire. And so, 15 years ago, there were a few community organizers, very grassroots, that knew that there was going to be a big change in the demographics in the Inland Empire. And they said, “Well, if we're not coordinating resources, if we're not coordinating advocacy, if we're not building the infrastructure to support these immigrants, we're not going to be able to serve them in an adequate way.”

So 15 years ago, this small group of community organizers decided to get together and start organizing a coalition that would ensure that they were managing the very limited resources that we have in the region to ensure that immigrants were served, and that immigrants knew their rights. And also, so immigrants knew where they could get the services that they required.

Yvette

Please talk a bit about your projects and your programs.

Javier

We have different programs that we work with. Most importantly, I think, for us is advocacy. We know that the only way to really create change in our communities is by changing the political system by changing the rules and the laws that sometimes don't necessarily help our community. And so, we do a lot of advocacy. We've been doing advocacy, again, for 15 years. One of those laws that we were able to change was AB-60, which was the California driver’s license law. And now every Californian, regardless of immigration status, has a driver's license. Over one million Californians that are undocumented are now able to drive. Even though they are undocumented, but they have a license now. So that was a huge impact for our communities. Similarly, we also have other programs. We have a program for street vendors, to ensure that we are able to give them the tools and the resources so that they can grow their businesses. We know that sometimes local governments struggle with dealing with street vendors. And what we want to do is we want to make sure that local counties and the cities see these vendors as part of our economic fabric, right? How do we make sure that we bring them into our economic fabric, that these vendors are paying taxes that these vendors are also giving back to the community? And while we're doing this, making sure that the vendors understand that they could, you know, do some of these things, get permits, and while at the same time talking to cities and local governments to make sure that they work with us to ensure that immigrants are fully integrated into our society, fully integrated into the fabric of our communities.

Yvette

Wonderful. And what has the feedback been in response to your programs and services?

Javier

We are a coalition that works with over 40 organizations at the local, state and national level. The biggest impact that we have is the fact that folks come to us as a resource. You know, someone says, “We need support with enrolling into Medi Cal.”

We know exactly where to direct them, we know exactly where in their neighborhood we could be able to direct them. So, we have resources at the county level. And also at the very local level. It could be like a local clinic, it could be a county office that we refer people to. However, we know where all these services exist and we're able to very easily direct people to the right resources. One big example is during the pandemic, we had over 40,000 people reach out to us for various different reasons. A lot of those were, you know, needing direct services and food, also have like direct financial assistance. So we were able to connect the majority of those with the resources they required. But most importantly, we were able to then connect with those 40,000 people throughout the pandemic, as new programs were rolling out, and we were able to give them those resources, you know, that they didn't have to necessarily look for them. We were giving it to them, because they saw us as a trusted resource in the community.

Yvette

Wow, that's wonderful. And so what is the best way for the community to connect with you?

Javier

There are many ways that the community can connect with us. The first way is to go to our website, www.ic4ij.org. On social media, same thing, it's IC4IJ, or you can call us directly at (909) 474-9996. We're always willing to help any of our community members regardless if they're immigrants or not. Our community space, we say it's for everyone. So if anyone just needs any resources, they can reach out to us.

Yvette

Beautiful. And so how can the community best support Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice?

Javier

Like many organizations in the region, we are membership based. So we asked folks to come to be part of the work that we do, to become members of our organization, pay in a very small fee of $20. And they are able then to get many of the resources that we're able to offer them and also just being involved in general right? In coming to meetings, coming to the resource fairs that we have, coming to the events that we have. We are just here to make sure that the community is part of a space where they can feel welcome, where they can feel like they're part of building something for our community.

Yvette

Thank you so much for being with us here today, Javier.

Javier Hernandez

Thank you so much.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.