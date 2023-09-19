© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/19 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co Voter Rights, State Sues Major Oil Companies in Fossil Fuel Case, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The County of Riverside settled a lawsuit that alleged that redrawn political maps did not gives Latinos equal opportunity to engage in future local elections.
  • Border patrol agents have scored two significant arrests within a half hour near Temecula.
  • The State of California has sued major oil companies including Exxon Mobil Corps, Shell PLC, and Chevron Corp, accusing them of playing down the risks posed by fossil fuels.
  • Deaths related to the synthetic opioid fentanyl have risen dramatically in Sacramento County.
  • Local property owners who suffered damages of $10,000 or more in Tropical Storm Hilary are eligible for property tax relief in Riverside County.
