Flamenco Guitarist and Singer Charo Performs at Lewis Family Playhouse Sept 16

Virtuoso guitarist, singer, and composer Charo is performing at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, September 16. Charo is known for her classical songs and was twice voted “Best Flamenco Guitarist” in the world.

KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Charo about her upcoming performance.

Charo is performing at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, September 16. The full interview with Charo will air September 28 on Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez.

For more information about the performance, visit lewisfamilyplayhouse.com