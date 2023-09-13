© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/13 KVCR Midday News: Prohibitions on Stringfellow Acid Pits, iPhone 15, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • After almost two decades of dumping at the Stringfellow Acid Pits located in Jurupa Valley, residents began complaining about the health effects and the site was shut down.
  • Biden plan would overhaul 151-year-old mining law and make companies pay royalties for copper and gold.
  • Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras, and new charging ports.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad