9/13 KVCR Midday News: Prohibitions on Stringfellow Acid Pits, iPhone 15, & More
- After almost two decades of dumping at the Stringfellow Acid Pits located in Jurupa Valley, residents began complaining about the health effects and the site was shut down.
- Biden plan would overhaul 151-year-old mining law and make companies pay royalties for copper and gold.
- Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras, and new charging ports.