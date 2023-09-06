September 6: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today, we've invited Gregory Bradbard, President of Hope Through Housing Foundation. Thank you so much for being with us here today Greg.

Gregory Bradbard Glad to be here.

Yvette So please tell us about the remarkable Hope Through Housing communities and the people it serves.

Gregory Sure, yeah. So, Hope Through Housing Foundation is about 25 years old and was established to exclusively serve residents of National CORE affordable housing properties, which now are throughout Southern California, Florida and Texas. But our headquarters is right here in the Inland Empire in Rancho Cucamonga. And our whole mission is to use affordable housing as a platform to elevate the health, the well being and the self sufficiency of our residents. And we do that through a number of different ways. But really, the goal is to provide as many resources and tools as we can right within affordable housing communities to really empower our residents.

Yvette Beautiful. So, Greg, please talk to us about some of the programs you're most proud of.

Gregory Sure. So, we have a couple different pillars. The first one, if you look at our stated mission is to break the generational cycle of poverty. And we know one of the best ways we can do that is by investing in our kids and our youth and our properties. And so, onsite we have some preschools, we have after school programs, and we have some teen clubs. And for those after school programs, every day, those kids can come in and they get a nutritious snack and exercise, they get an hour of homework help, they have positive role models there. And then we give them other enrichment activities as well to help make sure that they can stay in school and make the decisions to go on, get the culture and career skills that they need, so that they can be successful long term, and they break that cycle of poverty.

Yvette That's amazing. Greg, please talk about how you assist with programs for the parents of these families.

Gregory So, we have a program we call pathways to economic empowerment. And that's really focused on two things: employment and money management for our families. And so the goal is one to make sure that they have the tools they need to get employed. That might be job placement, that might be a resume, that might be us helping them go back to school. And we actually have a whole program that actually trains our residents in property management. It's called CORE Academy. But the other side of it isn't just employment, it's also money management - making sure that when they get a paycheck, they're managing it effectively. So we help our residents set personal goals, and also about a household budget to give them that tool so that they can really manage their funds. And long term our goal is to help them, you know, add to savings, build assets, and we love when our residents actually move out of our housing and into home ownership, so they build that asset for themselves and for future generations.

Yvette Do you have a favorite story of a family hope their housing was able to assist?

Gregory Absolutely. There's so many. But you know, one of the young woman who comes to mind grew up on one of our properties, and it was actually through our programs and our property management that introduced her to the concept of going to college. And she's a great student, but no one in her family had ever gone to college. She was able to get into a great school, went away, and she fell in love with geology. She became the president of the geology club while she was there. And after that, she decided she wanted to go on. And she sent us a letter recently sharing that she had applied for several outstanding schools, including Johns Hopkins and Harvard and another. Turns out she got accepted to all three of those. And she's now doing her PhD at Harvard. And it's all starts from creating a place and an environment that lets these kids know their value and the opportunities that exist for them, for their future.

Yvette That is incredible. Please share the best way to connect with and support Hope Through Housing.

Gregory Absolutely. So the best way is our website. So that's HTHF.org, as in hope through housing foundation dot org. It is Hoped Through Housing Foundation, but people can check it out there and find more information on all of our programs and also where our housing is that's nationalcore.org. If we have people who are in need of affordable housing, can find the list of all of our properties throughout the Inland Empire and beyond.

Yvette Thank you so much for being with us here today.

Gregory Absolutely.

Yvette Walker Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News. I'm Yvette Walker.