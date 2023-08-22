© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Redlands Bowl Presents A Grand Centennial Celebration Sat Aug 26

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published August 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM PDT
Bruce Herwig

On August 26, Redlands Bowl Performing Arts will present a Grand Centennial Celebration to commemorate their historic 100th year for the Redlands Bowl. It’s an evening of music created by former Executive Director of Creative Entertainment for Disney Parks and Resorts, and University of Redlands alum, Marilyn Magness.

Lillian Vasquez speaks with Marilyn about her time with Disney and the upcoming Grand Centennial Celebration at the Redlands Bowl.

For more information, visit redlandsbowl.org

Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
