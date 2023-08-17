© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Ontario Museum of History and Art To Open New Exhibit About Clean Water

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published August 17, 2023 at 6:20 PM PDT
Ontario Museum

The Ontario Museum of History and Art has been developing a new exhibit called Built on Water: Ontario and Inland Southern California, which focuses on the history, present, and future of water and water conservation in the Ontario region and the Chino Basin. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Marissa Kucheck, Director of Museum Arts and Culture for the City of Ontario. KVCR's Marissa shares the history of the Ontario Museum of History and Art and what visitors can expect from their new exhibit.

The Grand Opening of the Built on Water Exhibit is Saturday, August 19 from 6- 9 PM at the Ontario Museum of History and Art. For more information, visit https://www.ontariomuseum.org/built-on-water/

Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
