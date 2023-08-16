August 16: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today, we've invited Armando Ehrenzweig from Get in Motion Entrepreneurs. He is the Founder and Executive Director. Thank you so much for being with us today, Armando.

Armando Ehrenzweig

I'm so glad to be here. Thank you for the invitation.

Yvette

Armando, please talk about what inspired you to get Get in Motion Entrepreneurs started.

Armando

You know what inspired me is seeing other businesses having success, but not me. I remember trying to put together a business and failing, failing. And then I decided to look for help, but I quickly realized that there was not help in Spanish at that time. And that gave me like the spark, the idea to say, hey, we need an organization that provides support in Spanish for anyone who wants to have a business in the U.S.

Yvette

Armando, please share what it is your programs assist with in the community.

Armando

Great question. And I just want to share what we used to do before COVID. We do a live seminars in person. We used to have 75 to 100 people each month. Special events for people looking for help in Spanish. But after COVID, we have a really big challenge, let me tell you. We didn't know what to do, because we weren't allowed to do events in person. And that's when we prepared ourselves like for a year to launch our existing podcast in Espanol, ‘Para Negocios.’ We are currently having around 10,000 downloads per month. And we already have 250,000 downloads since our launch.

Yvette

That is remarkable. Armando, please share a story that stands out to you through your work with Get in Motion Entrepreneurs.

Armando

Yes, of course, I remember America, she's a really good example of someone looking for help. I remember her words, “Armando, this was the kind of events I was looking for in Spanish. People who understand our challenges.” And she took a few seminars. And last year we launched this program, along with other partners. It is called ‘Seed 2.0’ that provides training for a month, eight classes, and also gives you support with up to $7,500. She took that training and she was amazed. And she was telling me now I know that it doesn't stop here. I need to continue educating myself, if I want to keep growing, and take my business to the next level. I want to have more employees to expand myself. But I need to prepare myself. What I know now is good for what I have. But I need to keep training myself.

Yvette That is remarkable, Armando. Please talk about what does the future of Get in Motion Entrepreneurs look like as you continue to serve the community?

Armando

We see ourselves growing online by providing more programs that you can access anywhere you are. And we are located in Palm Desert. You don't have to go to there anymore. You can listen to our programs online, and with your app, with your podcast. And you can take our trainings online via Zoom. And we want to expand our capacity. So, once we finish this program, we're getting ready to have a new program where you can get education, whether you're ready to start your first business, or if you're ready to expand your business to a new level.

Yvette

So, Armando please talk about how the community can connect with and support Get in Motion Entrepreneurs.

Armando

For us, it is a challenge among Latinos when it comes to looking for help. And just because we might have a program, it doesn't mean that they're going to take it. We want to develop that process, so we want to hear from you. You can go to our website and fill out our form. It is very basic. We want to know about your challenges and then we'll be contacting you. When we have a program that is ideal for you, for your needs, for the size of your business. You can give us support by filling out that form. You just need to go to our website, getinmotion.org. You can send a text and then we will reply you with the link. Our phone number is 760-237-0284 again 760-237-0284 Or you can just send us an email at: contact@getinmotion.org.

Yvette

Thank you so much for sharing your time and what it is that you're doing with Get in Motion Entrepreneurs.

Armando Ehrenzweig

Thank you. And remember, you can do it if you dream about it. Just take action.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Con 91.9 KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Esto es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones dirigidas por latinos y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy, hemos invitado a Armando Ehrenzweig de Get in Motion Entrepreneurs. Es el Fundador y Director Ejecutivo. Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Armando.

Armando Ehrenzweig

Estoy tan contenta de estar aquí. Gracias por la invitación.

Yvette

Armando, por favor cuéntanos qué te inspiró a iniciar Get in Motion Entrepreneurs.

Armando

Sabes, lo que me inspiró fue ver que otras empresas tenían éxito, pero yo no. Recuerdo intentar armar un negocio y fracasar, fracasar. Y entonces decidí buscar ayuda, pero rápidamente me di cuenta de que no había ayuda en español en ese momento. Y eso me dio como la chispa, la idea de decir, oye, necesitamos una organización que brinde apoyo en español para cualquiera que quiera tener un negocio en los EE. UU.

Yvette

Armando, por favor comparte en qué ayudan tus programas a la comunidad.

Armando

Gran pregunta. Y solo quiero compartir lo que solíamos hacer antes de COVID. Hacemos seminarios en vivo en persona. Solíamos tener de 75 a 100 personas cada mes. Eventos especiales para personas que buscan ayuda en español. Pero después de COVID, tenemos un desafío realmente grande, déjame decirte. No sabíamos qué hacer, porque no nos permitían hacer eventos en persona. Y fue entonces cuando nos preparamos como por un año para lanzar nuestro podcast existente en español, 'Para Negocios'. Actualmente tenemos alrededor de 10,000 descargas por mes. Y ya llevamos 250.000 descargas desde nuestro lanzamiento.

Yvette

Eso es notable. Armando, por favor comparte una historia que te llame la atención a través de tu trabajo con Get in Motion Entrepreneurs.

Armando

Sí, por supuesto, recuerdo a América, ella es un muy buen ejemplo de alguien que busca ayuda. Recuerdo sus palabras: “Armando, este era el tipo de eventos que estaba buscando en español. Personas que entienden nuestros desafíos.” Y tomó algunos seminarios. Y el año pasado lanzamos este programa, junto con otros socios. Se llama ‘Semilla 2.0’ que brinda capacitación durante un mes, ocho clases y además te brinda apoyo con hasta $7,500. Ella tomó ese entrenamiento y estaba asombrada. Y ella me decía ahora sé que no se detiene aquí. Necesito seguir educándome, si quiero seguir creciendo y llevar mi negocio al siguiente nivel. Quiero tener más empleados para expandirme. Pero necesito prepararme. Lo que sé ahora es bueno para lo que tengo. Pero necesito seguir entrenándome.

Yvette

Eso es notable, Armando. Hable sobre cómo se ve el futuro de Get in Motion Entrepreneurs mientras continúa sirviendo a la comunidad.

Armando

Nos vemos creciendo en línea al proporcionar más programas a los que puede acceder desde cualquier lugar. Y estamos ubicados en Palm Desert. Ya no tienes que ir allí. Puedes escuchar nuestros programas online, y con tu app, con tu podcast. Y puede tomar nuestras capacitaciones en línea a través de Zoom. Y queremos ampliar nuestra capacidad. Entonces, una vez que terminemos este programa, nos estamos preparando para tener un nuevo programa en el que pueda obtener educación, ya sea que esté listo para comenzar su primer negocio o si está listo para expandir su negocio a un nuevo nivel.

Yvette

Entonces, Armando, habla sobre cómo la comunidad puede conectarse y apoyar a los emprendedores Get in Motion.

Armando

Para nosotros es un reto entre los latinos a la hora de buscar ayuda. Y solo porque tengamos un programa, no significa que lo van a tomar. Queremos desarrollar ese proceso, por lo que queremos saber de usted. Puede ir a nuestro sitio web y llenar nuestro formulario. Es muy básico. Queremos saber acerca de sus desafíos y luego nos pondremos en contacto con usted. Cuando tenemos un programa que es ideal para ti, para tus necesidades, para el tamaño de tu negocio. Puede brindarnos apoyo completando ese formulario. Solo necesita ir a nuestro sitio web, getinmotion.org. Puede enviar un mensaje de texto y luego le responderemos con el enlace. Nuestro número de teléfono es 760-237-0284 nuevamente 760-237-0284 O simplemente puede enviarnos un correo electrónico a: contact@getinmotion.org.

Yvette

Muchas gracias por compartir su tiempo y lo que está haciendo con Get in Motion Entrepreneurs.

Armando Ehrenzweig

Gracias. Y recuerda, puedes hacerlo si lo sueñas. Solo toma acción.

Yvette Walker

Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo de CIELO Fund en IECF, elevando e invirtiendo en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.

