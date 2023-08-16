© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/16 KVCR Midday News: India’s Independence Day, CA Celebrates Hip Hop, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • August 15, 1947 was when India became independent from the United Kingdom and San Jose Democratic Assembly member Ash Kalra is urging Californians to celebrate their Independence Day.
  • Wildfires in Maui is the fifth deadliest wildfire in US history.
  • California aims to introduce more anglers to native warm-water tolerant sunfish as planet heats up.
  • Hip hop was celebrated on the floor of the California state Senate this week, honoring the genre’s 50th anniversary.
  • The California Museum announced the latest list of honorees in the state’s Hall of Fame.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad