KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/16 KVCR Midday News: India’s Independence Day, CA Celebrates Hip Hop, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- August 15, 1947 was when India became independent from the United Kingdom and San Jose Democratic Assembly member Ash Kalra is urging Californians to celebrate their Independence Day.
- Wildfires in Maui is the fifth deadliest wildfire in US history.
- California aims to introduce more anglers to native warm-water tolerant sunfish as planet heats up.
- Hip hop was celebrated on the floor of the California state Senate this week, honoring the genre’s 50th anniversary.
- The California Museum announced the latest list of honorees in the state’s Hall of Fame.