8/3 KVCR Midday News: York Fire Threatens Joshua Trees, Mead Valley Gets New Lease on Life, & More
Stories highlighted today include:
- York Fire has burned 80 thousand acres, threatening Joshua trees.
- Riverside County supervisors have voted to locate an innovative, state-of-the-art Wellness Village in the unincorporated community of Mead Valley.
- San Francisco celebrates 150 years of cable cars.
- Surfs up takes on a new meaning as California waves get bigger as Earth warms, research finds.