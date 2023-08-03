© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/3 KVCR Midday News: York Fire Threatens Joshua Trees, Mead Valley Gets New Lease on Life, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 3, 2023 at 10:06 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • York Fire has burned 80 thousand acres, threatening Joshua trees.
  • Riverside County supervisors have voted to locate an innovative, state-of-the-art Wellness Village in the unincorporated community of Mead Valley.
  • San Francisco celebrates 150 years of cable cars.
  • Surfs up takes on a new meaning as California waves get bigger as Earth warms, research finds.
Local news
Shareen Awad
