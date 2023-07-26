© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Consulate of Mexico in San Bernardino Hosts “My World, My Extraordinary Art” Exhibit

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez
Published July 26, 2023 at 4:11 PM PDT

When you think of the Consulate of Mexico in San Bernardino, you may think about government affairs, immigration, visas, or travel information – But this month, they’re showcasing Inland Empire artists with disabilities in the “My World, My Extraordinary Art” exhibit. Artists showcased their paintings, drawings, and framed embroidery. Some artists sang at the reception.

KVCR's Lillian Vasquez spoke with Alejandro Ramos, Community Affairs Promoter with the Consulate of Mexico in San Bernardino. He shares why it’s important for the Consulate to hold the event.

Carlos Gimenez is Deputy Consul at the Consulate of Mexico in San Bernardino. He presented certificates to each of the artists.

The “My World, My Extraordinary Art” exhibit is open now through the month of August.

For more information, visit https://consulmex.sre.gob.mx/sanbernardino/index.php/consulado

Local news
Lillian Vasquez
