July 26: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I’m Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today, we've invited Sean Webb, Director of Read With Me. Thank you for being with us here today.

Sean Webb Thank you for having me.

Yvette

Sean, please talk about when read with me was established.

Sean

Oh, geez Read With Me has been around since the early 2000s. Started in 2004. Over at Mecca school with some parishioners from Sacred Heart Church. And our founder Roberta Klein and her husband Clay Klein are the ones that started it.

Yvette

Beautiful. Um, please share a little bit about the Read With Me mission and programs.

Sean

Yeah, so the mission of Read With Me is to assist children from low income, limited English speaking environments. To help develop their fullest potential by learning to read, comprehend and speak English while understanding that people care about them as individuals. So, in short, we supply tutors for elementary classrooms. We started in 2004 with one school and now we're at 19 schools in the Coachella Valley, and two schools in Nevada, where we have tutors, as well as book distributions for our students.

Yvette

That is incredible. Such a tremendous growth. Sean, please share a little bit about what you enjoy most about Read With Me.

Sean

So, having been a teacher in education here in the Coachella Valley since 2000, I've been able to see my own students who participated in Read With Me as a student. And now they're adults in the community, working as a teacher having Read With Me in their classrooms. So, that was just very exciting. I was at my first book distribution over at Seaview Elementary School. And while there, I heard in the background, “Mr. Webb, how are you?” And I looked around and I said, “Oh, my gosh, I had this person is a student back in 2003.” And in 2004, they were part of the Read With Me program. And now they're working in their own community, helping students with the program that we've implemented here. So that's just awesome to hear and see.

Yvette

And please talk about some of the responses and outcomes you've been able to realize through the Read With Me program.

Sean

So, I just started with the organization in May. And with the outcomes - One thing that I didn't realize in the early 2000s, when they started with Coachella Valley Unified School District and partnering with them, the graduation rate at the time was only 51%. Now, I'm glad to see that the graduation rate is well above 86%! Is that 100% Read With Me. I'd like to say it's a lot of us, it's a lot of what we had to do with a lot of the students, because we have over 600 active volunteers that help tutor over 10,000 students in the Coachella Valley.

Yvette

And please talk a little bit about what that tutoring program looks like on a day to day basis.

Sean

Yeah, so we have various programs, but in short, our volunteers will go ahead and report to an elementary classroom with one of our school sites. And then the teacher will have them sit in a small, you know, one-on-one type situation or three-on-one situation where they are doing exactly that, Read With Me. They're reading books, we're helping out the classroom with reinforcing what they need to reinforce in the classroom to make sure that learning is optimal. As well as, if they don't have something in particular, we also have a curriculum that we work with them as well.

Yvette

Shawn, please talk about what that student base looks like.

Sean

Yeah, so our students are, as I shared, 19 schools in the Coachella Valley, and a majority of them are Latino. When I say majority, more than 90% of the students that we work with are Latino. And it's amazing to see our volunteers help them instill English learning skills, as well as having the ability to just be a mentor for them.

Yvette

Shawn, please talk about how the community can support you and Read With Me’s efforts.

Sean

So, Read With Me is 100%, we're a nonprofit. I'm very fortunate where I'm employed by Riverside County Office of Education. But please go to readwithmevolunteers.com, where you can see information about our program itself, see where you can donate and obviously, we need more volunteers. We'd love to have more volunteers in the classroom.

Yvette

Beautiful. And are there events that are coming up where volunteers can engage and participate and support your programs?

Sean

Yes. So definitely, as I said, go ahead and look on our website. We also have some social media, but we're gonna have some recruiting events for volunteers themselves. And what we do with Read With Me is, you know, we connect them with the school and the teacher. But we also help our volunteers go through the process of being a volunteer, because in in any educational format, you need to make sure that there's certain steps that we need to follow.

Yvette

Beautiful. Thank you so much for being with us here today.

Sean Webb

Excellent. Thank you so much.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media, and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I’m Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Con 91.9 KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Este es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones dirigidas por latinos y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy hemos invitado a Sean Webb, director de Read With Me. Gracias por estar con nosotros aquí hoy.

Sean Webb

Gracias por recibirme.

Yvette

Sean, por favor habla sobre cuándo se estableció la programa Read With Me.

Sean

Oh, caramba, Read With Me ha existido desde principios de la década de 2000. Comenzó en 2004. En la escuela Mecca con algunos feligreses de la Iglesia del Sagrado Corazón. Y nuestra fundadora, Roberta Klein, y su esposo, Clay Klein, son quienes lo iniciaron.

Yvette

Hermoso. Um, comparta un poco sobre la misión y los programas de Read With Me.

Sean

Sí, entonces la misión de Read With Me es ayudar a los niños que hablan ingles limitado y de bajos ingresos. Ayudarles a desarrollar su máximo potencial aprendiendo a leer, comprender y hablar inglés mientras entienden que las personas se preocupan por ellos como individuos. Así que, en definitiva, suministramos tutores para las aulas de primaria. Comenzamos en 2004 con una escuela y ahora estamos en 19 escuelas en el Valle de Coachella y dos escuelas en Nevada, donde tenemos tutores, así como distribuciones de libros para nuestros estudiantes.

Yvette

Eso es increíble. Un crecimiento tan tremendo. Sean, comparte un poco sobre lo que más disfrutas de Read With Me.

Sean

Entonces, habiendo sido maestro en educación aquí en el Valle de Coachella desde el año 2000, he podido ver a mis propios estudiantes que participaron en Read With Me como estudiante. Y ahora son adultos en la comunidad, trabajando como maestros con Read With Me en sus aulas. Entonces, eso fue muy emocionante. Estuve en mi primera distribución de libros en la Escuela Primaria Seaview. Y mientras estaba allí, escuché de fondo: “Sr. Webb, ¿cómo estás? Y miré a mi alrededor y dije: "Oh, Dios mío, tenía a esta persona como estudiante en 2003". Y en 2004, formaron parte del programa Lee Conmigo. Y ahora están trabajando en su propia comunidad, ayudando a los estudiantes con el programa que hemos implementado aquí. Así que es increíble escuchar y ver.

Yvette

Y hable sobre algunas de las respuestas y los resultados que ha podido obtener a través del programa Read With Me.

Sean

Entonces, comencé con la organización en mayo. Y con los resultados: una cosa de la que no me di cuenta a principios de la década de 2000, cuando comenzaron con el Distrito Escolar Unificado de Coachella Valley y se asociaron con ellos, la tasa de graduación en ese momento era solo del 51%. ¡Ahora, me alegra ver que la tasa de graduación está muy por encima del 86%! Es eso 100% Lee conmigo. Me gustaría decir que somos muchos, es mucho lo que tuvimos que hacer con muchos de los estudiantes, porque tenemos más de 600 voluntarios activos que ayudan a dar tutoría a más de 10,000 estudiantes en el Valle de Coachella.

Yvette

Y por favor hable un poco sobre cómo es ese programa de tutoría en el día a día.

Sean

Sí, entonces tenemos varios programas, pero en resumen, nuestros voluntarios seguirán adelante e informarán a un salón de clases de primaria con uno de nuestros sitios escolares. Y luego el maestro hará que se sienten en una situación pequeña, ya sabes, uno a uno o tres a uno donde están haciendo exactamente eso, Leer Conmigo. Están leyendo libros, estamos ayudando al salón de clases reforzando lo que necesitan reforzar en el salón de clases para asegurarse de que el aprendizaje sea óptimo. Así como, si no tienen algo en particular, también tenemos un currículum que trabajamos con ellos también.

Yvette

Shawn, habla sobre cómo es esa base de estudiantes.

Sean

Sí, entonces nuestros estudiantes son, como les dije, 19 escuelas en el Valle de Coachella, y la mayoría de ellos son latinos. Cuando digo mayoría, más del 90% de los estudiantes con los que trabajamos son latinos. Y es increíble ver a nuestros voluntarios ayudarlos a inculcar habilidades de aprendizaje de inglés, además de tener la capacidad de ser solo un mentor para ellos.

Yvette

Shawn, habla sobre cómo la comunidad puede apoyarte y los esfuerzos de Read With Me.

Sean

Entonces, Read With Me es 100%, somos una organización sin fines de lucro. Soy muy afortunado donde estoy empleado por la Oficina de Educación del Condado de Riverside. Pero vaya a readwithmevolunteers.com, donde puede ver información sobre nuestro programa en sí, ver dónde puede donar y, obviamente, necesitamos más voluntarios. Nos encantaría tener más voluntarios en el salón de clases.

Yvette

Hermoso. ¿Y hay eventos que se avecinan en los que los voluntarios pueden participar y apoyar sus programas?

Sean

Sí. Así que definitivamente, como dije, siga adelante y busque en nuestro sitio web. También tenemos algunas redes sociales, pero vamos a tener algunos eventos de reclutamiento para voluntarios. Y lo que hacemos con Read With Me es, ya sabes, los conectamos con la escuela y el maestro. Pero también ayudamos a nuestros voluntarios a pasar por el proceso de ser un voluntario, porque en cualquier formato educativo, debe asegurarse de que hay ciertos pasos que debemos seguir.

Yvette

Hermoso. Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros aquí hoy.

Sean Webb

Excelente. Muchas gracias.

Yvette Walker

Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo de CIELO Fund en IECF, elevando e invirtiendo en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.

