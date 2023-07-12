© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/12 KVCR Midday News: CSU Students Could See Tuition Increase, Riv Co Homeless Action Plan to Boost Shelter Beds, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 12, 2023 at 11:21 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • CSU students could see yearly tuition increases of six percent.
  • Assembly Bill 716 is designed to prevent surprise out-of-network ambulance costs.
  • California’s crisis centers are reporting a significant bump in callers in the year since the suicide hotline was changed to 988.
  • One aspect of the 5-year goal of Riverside County’s Homeless Action Plan is to boost the number of the shelter beds by 28 percent.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad