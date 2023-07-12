KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/12 KVCR Midday News: CSU Students Could See Tuition Increase, Riv Co Homeless Action Plan to Boost Shelter Beds, & More
Stories highlighted today include:
- CSU students could see yearly tuition increases of six percent.
- Assembly Bill 716 is designed to prevent surprise out-of-network ambulance costs.
- California’s crisis centers are reporting a significant bump in callers in the year since the suicide hotline was changed to 988.
- One aspect of the 5-year goal of Riverside County’s Homeless Action Plan is to boost the number of the shelter beds by 28 percent.