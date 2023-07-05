KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/5 KVCR Midday News: Low Nicotine Cigarettes On Sale This Month, Riverside Councilwoman Arrested For Second DUI, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside City Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes was arrested for DUI for the second time in nine years.
- The nation’s first federally-authorized low nicotine cigarettes are going on sale this month.
- Vacation destinations like Lake Tahoe plan for peak crowds.
- The Hanami Line at Robert T. Matsui Park is scheduled to open sometime this year, a project that broke ground to ensure the contributions and presence of Japanese Americans aren’t forgotten.