The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/5 KVCR Midday News: Low Nicotine Cigarettes On Sale This Month, Riverside Councilwoman Arrested For Second DUI, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 5, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Riverside City Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes was arrested for DUI for the second time in nine years.
  • The nation’s first federally-authorized low nicotine cigarettes are going on sale this month.
  • Vacation destinations like Lake Tahoe plan for peak crowds.
  • The Hanami Line at Robert T. Matsui Park is scheduled to open sometime this year, a project that broke ground to ensure the contributions and presence of Japanese Americans aren’t forgotten.
