KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
6/28 KVCR Midday News: Concert For Heroes at Riverside National Cemetery, Perris Fire Causes First Building Loss, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California lawmakers passed a nearly $311 billion state budget plan.
- A Perris area fire has caused the first building loss this season in the IE attributed to a wildfire.
- A bill aimed at combating the health hazards and environmental damage of electronic waste is advancing in the Legislature.
- A California man is going to prison for running a nearly $9 million phony cow manure-to-green energy investment scheme.
- Riverside Philharmonic Orchestra to perform “Concert for Heroes” at Riverside National Cemetery on July 3, 2023. Information at facebook.com/NatCemRiverside