June 21: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Gerardo Pulido, President of Casa Blanca Home of Neighborly Service. Thank you so much for joining us today Gerardo.

Gerardo Pulido

Thank you for having me.

Yvette

Casa Blanca Home of Neighborly Service has been around for quite a while. Please talk about the mission and background of Casa Blanca Home of Neighborly Service.

Gerardo

Casa Blanca Home of Neighborly Service started actually with a church. And then it grew as the community needed more resources. So that's basically what we do there we’re a Resource Center. Our mission is to empower the community, the members, with resources and programs, to bring in training. So that way we can help out the community in need. We have Project 57 that helps out with the youth. Music lessons that they offer for free for the youth anywhere from the age of 10 to 17. That helps. We also have a food program, every Wednesday. We have a food drive where we give groceries and produce bags away to close to 100 families every Wednesday. We also have a charter school. A public charter school there, Learning For Life. What they do is offer homeschooling and it starts from preschool all the way to 12th grade. And you could actually be enrolled until you're 23 years old. So, coming from the Latino community, we do have children that have anxiety, or sometimes it's hard for them to you know, socialize. It's really helpful because it's homeschooling. So, it helps bring a lot of Latinos into there. And we offer that at the Community Center.

Yvette

And what response have you received from students that have gone through that program?

Gerardo

They love it. A lot of them are actually immigrants that come from like Venezuela, Peru, and of course, Mexico. And it's when I hear their stories, it helps them achieve something that they want. And one kid I asked, I said what are you here for? Why why'd you come? And he was coming from Honduras. And he said “opportunity.” I said, “What kind of opportunity you're looking for?” He said, it was a simple answer. He said, “Well, the opportunity to learn English. I could learn English over there, but it's different than here. The pronunciation is way different. So it's harder to learn. Plus I heard that over here, when you're in high school, you got the recruits of military that come and give you that offer and offer you education for free. And a career! They don't do that in our country. So this is an opportunity that we're looking for.” So wow, that's amazing, because I didn't think about it like that. Because the opportunity for you know, the people in our communities already, and they don't take advantage of it. So I'm like, Wow, this guy's pretty smart. Just coming over here and taking advantage of that.

Yvette

Wow, that's remarkable. And what is the response you get? What is the feeling you get from the community when you're able to deliver that?

Gerardo You got all kinds of people in the community, of course, different races, different backgrounds. To see the people that we’re able to help. I mean, it just is wonderful, especially when they say thank you. You know, simple because I know it's hard for them to line up and sit there and humble themselves to come in and get something for free. Because there's a lot of people that have too much pride. We don't know how to, especially Latinos, you know, yeah, I mean, it feels good to be able to give back to community.

Yvette

I love that. So how can the community support and connect with Casa Blanca home of neighborly services?

Gerardo

They can use the website, which is casablancahns.org, and you could donate there, because we are a nonprofit that run on donations only and grants, you know, so they could they could do that there. Or they could actually go to the center, which is 7680 Casa Blanca Street in the city of Riverside, 92504.

Yvette

Wonderful. So as president of Casa Blanca Home of Neighborly Service, what motivates you the most to continue the work?

Gerardo

The need. I started as a volunteer there. I just wanted to give back. And once I started with volunteering, I seen the need of our volunteers also helping out and the need of the community. And so then I’ve been a member of community for so long. I was born and raised there. I've seen the needs. So now I'm able to put that into play and bring programs in bring the resources that is needed there for the community.

Yvette

And what are the best ways that the community can support you?

Gerardo

By donating honestly. But donating or volunteering. Be part of it. Let's support each other. We're there for each other.

Yvette

Absolutely so many incredible resources and you're absolutely one of them.

Gerardo Pulido

Thank you.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Con 91.9 KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Este es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones dirigidas por latinos y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy hemos invitado a Gerardo Pulido, presidente de Casa Blanca Hogar de Servicio al Vecino. Muchas gracias por acompañarnos hoy Gerardo.

Gerardo Pulido

Gracias por tenerme.

Yvette

Casa Blanca Home of Neighborly Service ha existido por bastante tiempo. Hable sobre la misión y los antecedentes de Casa Blanca Hogar de Servicio al Vecindario.

Gerardo

Casa Blanca Casa de Servicio al Vecindario comenzó en realidad con una iglesia. Y luego creció a medida que la comunidad necesitaba más recursos. Eso es básicamente lo que hacemos allí, somos un Centro de recursos. Nuestra misión es dar poder a la comunidad, a los miembros, con recursos y programas, para brindar capacitación. De esa manera podemos ayudar a la comunidad que lo necesita. Tenemos el Proyecto 57 que ayuda con la juventud. Lecciones de música que ofrecen gratis para jóvenes de 10 a 17 años. Eso ayuda. También tenemos un programa de alimentación, todos los miércoles. Tenemos una colecta de alimentos donde entregamos comestibles y producimos bolsas a cerca de 100 familias todos los miércoles. También tenemos una escuela charter. Una escuela autónoma pública allí, Learning For Life. Lo que hacen es ofrecer educación en el hogar y comienza desde preescolar hasta el grado 12. Y en realidad podría estar inscrito hasta que tenga 23 años. Entonces, viniendo de la comunidad latina, tenemos niños que tienen ansiedad, oa veces es difícil para ellos socializar. Es realmente útil porque es educación en el hogar. Entonces, ayuda a atraer a muchos latinos allí. Y ofrecemos eso en el Centro Comunitario.

Yvette

¿Y qué respuesta ha recibido de los alumnos que han pasado por ese programa?

Gerardo

Les encanta. Muchos de ellos son en realidad inmigrantes que vienen de Venezuela, Perú y, por supuesto, México. Y es cuando escucho sus historias, les ayuda a lograr algo que quieren. Y a un niño le pregunté, le dije ¿para qué estás aquí? ¿Por qué viniste? Y venía de Honduras. Y dijo “oportunidad”. Le dije: "¿Qué tipo de oportunidad estás buscando?" Dijo que era una respuesta simple. Él dijo: “Bueno, la oportunidad de aprender inglés. Podría aprender inglés allá, pero es diferente que aquí. La pronunciación es muy diferente. Entonces es más difícil de aprender. Además, escuché que aquí, cuando estás en la escuela secundaria, tienes reclutas militares que vienen y te ofrecen esa oferta y te ofrecen educación gratis. ¡Y una carrera! Eso no se hace en nuestro país. Así que esta es una oportunidad que estamos buscando”. Así que wow, eso es asombroso, porque no lo pensé así. Porque la oportunidad para ustedes, la gente de nuestras comunidades ya la conocen, y no la aprovechan. Así que estoy como, Wow, este tipo es bastante inteligente. Sólo viniendo aquí y aprovechando eso.

Yvette

Guau, eso es notable. ¿Y cuál es la respuesta que obtienes? ¿Cuál es el sentimiento que obtienes de la comunidad cuando eres capaz de entregar eso?

Gerardo

Tienes todo tipo de personas en la comunidad, por supuesto, diferentes razas, diferentes orígenes. Para ver a las personas a las que podemos ayudar. Quiero decir, es simplemente maravilloso, especialmente cuando dicen gracias. Ya sabes, simple porque sé que es difícil para ellos hacer fila y sentarse allí y humillarse para entrar y obtener algo gratis. Porque hay mucha gente que tiene demasiado orgullo. No sabemos cómo, especialmente los latinos, ya sabes, sí, quiero decir, se siente bien poder retribuir a la comunidad.

Yvette

Me encanta eso Entonces, ¿cómo puede la comunidad apoyar y conectarse con Casa Blanca hogar de servicios vecinales?

Gerardo

Pueden usar el sitio web, que es casablancahns.org, y puedes donar allí, porque somos una organización sin fines de lucro que funciona solo con donaciones y subvenciones, ya sabes, para que puedan hacer eso allí. O podrían ir al centro, que está en 7680 Casa Blanca Street en la ciudad de Riverside, 92504.

Yvette

Maravilloso. Entonces, como presidente de Casa Blanca Hogar de Servicio al Vecino, ¿qué es lo que más lo motiva a continuar con el trabajo?

Gerardo

La necesidad. Empecé como voluntario allí. Solo quería devolver. Y una vez que comencé con el voluntariado, vi la necesidad de que nuestros voluntarios también ayudaran y la necesidad de la comunidad. Y entonces he sido miembro de la comunidad durante tanto tiempo. Nací y crecí allí. He visto las necesidades. Así que ahora puedo poner eso en juego y traer programas para traer los recursos que se necesitan allí para la comunidad.

Yvette

¿Y cuáles son las mejores formas en que la comunidad puede apoyarlo?

Gerardo

Donando honestamente. Pero donar o ser voluntario. Se parte de ello. Apoyémonos unos a otros. Estamos ahí el uno para el otro.

Yvette

Absolutamente tantos recursos increíbles y tú eres absolutamente uno de ellos.

Gerardo Pulido

Gracias.

Yvette Walker

Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo de CIELO Fund en IECF, elevando e invirtiendo en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.

