May 31: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Emilio Amaya, Executive Director of San Bernardino Community Services. Thank you for being with us today, Emilio.

Emilio Amaya

Thank you for the invite.

Yvette

Please talk about services and programs offered under San Bernardino Community Services.

Emilio

Thank you, we are a immigration legal service provider, we serve the two counties. We actually serve three counties – San Bernardino, Riverside and Inyo counties. We offer mainly immigration legal services. And we have three programs. One is the Immigration Services program where we provide assistance with citizenship, legal residency, DACA renewal to people in the community that needs those services. We also have a Deportation Defense program, for we assist people that are arrested because of their immigration status. And we basically help them go through the court process, and we provide them with legal representation so that they can stay in the country. And then we also have a program that serves what is known as Unaccompanied Children. And those are basically either juvenile, or children that are apprehended in the country without an adult who are placed in removal proceedings. So, we also help them not only get access to social services, but also get immigration status in the country.

Yvette

Wonderful. So please share a story that stands out to you and your work with San Bernardino Community Services.

Emilio

Well we, uh throughout the years, I think we have helped up to 10,000 people in the three counties. But there's one case that that I really feel very proud about it. And that's the case of a juvenile from Honduras who was arrested at an ICE raid here in the Inland Empire. And he was actually sent back to Honduras by mistake. He was removed from the country illegally because I mean, they didn't go through the process to actually get him outside the country. So, through our services we were not only able to get him back to the country, but also to get him to become a legal resident. So that's one of the cases that I really feel, you know, very, very proud about because it really has to do with everything that we do, which is at the end, you know, helping our community stay in the country and become legal residents.

Yvette

So Emilio, please share what it is you most enjoy about your work with San Bernardino Community Services.

Emilio

Uh helping the community. I myself am an immigrant. I came to this country from Mexico. I was also an unaccompanied child back in the 80s. And you know, with no family, no legal resources. And I know how often are people are taken advantage of because either they don't have money or because they don't know, you know, the language. They don't know how the legal system works in the country. So helping my people helping my community that's like, for me is like a mission. It is not even a job for this, you know, this is what I do. And uh, this is what really motivates me to continue doing what I'm doing. I've been doing this since 1987, 1988.

Yvette

Beautiful. So how can the community support your programs and connect with you?

Emilio

Well, we are located here in downtown San Bernardino. The best way to do it is by calling our office at (909) 885-1992. They can also find us and we have our Facebook page under San Bernardino Community Service Center. And we are always working with people that are willing to volunteer, you know, with the different talents - translations or accompanying people to our government offices. And so, the best way to connect with us is by calling our office at (909) 885-1992.

Yvette

Beautiful. Thank you for being with us today Emilio.

Emilio Amaya

Thank you.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker

Yvette Walker

Con 91.9 KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Estas son las voces latinas de IE, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones lideradas por latinos y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy hemos invitado a Emilio Amaya, Director Ejecutivo de Servicios Comunitarios de San Bernardino. Gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Emilio.

Emilio Amaya

Gracias por la invitación.

Yvette

Por favor hable sobre los servicios y programas que se ofrecen bajo los Servicios Comunitarios de San Bernardino.

Emilio

Gracias, somos un proveedor de servicios legales de inmigración, servimos a los dos condados. De hecho, servimos a tres condados: los condados de San Bernardino, Riverside e Inyo. Ofrecemos principalmente servicios legales de inmigración. Y tenemos tres programas. Uno es el programa de Servicios de Inmigración donde brindamos asistencia con ciudadanía, residencia legal, renovación de DACA a personas en la comunidad que necesitan esos servicios. También contamos con un programa de Defensa de Deportación, pues asistimos a personas que son arrestadas por su estatus migratorio. Y básicamente los ayudamos a pasar por el proceso judicial y les brindamos representación legal para que puedan quedarse en el país. Y luego también tenemos un programa que atiende a lo que se conoce como niños no acompañados. Y esos son básicamente menores o niños que son detenidos en el país sin un adulto que se colocan en procedimientos de deportación. Entonces, también los ayudamos no solo a obtener acceso a los servicios sociales, sino también a obtener el estatus migratorio en el país.

Yvette

Maravilloso. Entonces, comparta una historia que se destaque para usted y su trabajo con los Servicios Comunitarios de San Bernardino.

Emilio

Bueno, a lo largo de los años, creo que hemos ayudado hasta a 10,000 personas en los tres condados. Pero hay un caso del que realmente me siento muy orgulloso. Y ese es el caso de un menor de Honduras que fue arrestado en una redada de ICE aquí en Inland Empire. Y en realidad fue enviado de vuelta a Honduras por error. Lo sacaron del país ilegalmente porque, quiero decir, no pasaron por el proceso para sacarlo del país. Entonces, a través de nuestros servicios, no solo pudimos traerlo de regreso al país, sino también lograr que se convirtiera en residente legal. Así que ese es uno de los casos de los que realmente me siento, ya sabes, muy, muy orgulloso porque realmente tiene que ver con todo lo que hacemos, que es al final, ya sabes, ayudar a nuestra comunidad a permanecer en el país y legalizarse como residentes.

Yvette

Emilio, por favor comparte qué es lo que más disfrutas de tu trabajo con los Servicios Comunitarios de San Bernardino.

Emilio

Uh ayudando a la comunidad. Yo mismo soy un inmigrante. Vine a este país desde México. Yo también era un niño no acompañado en los años 80. Y ya sabes, sin familia, sin recursos legales. Y sé con qué frecuencia se aprovechan de las personas porque no tienen dinero o porque no saben, ya sabes, el idioma. No saben cómo funciona el sistema legal en el país. Así que ayudar a mi gente a ayudar a mi comunidad es como, para mí es como una misión. Ni siquiera es un trabajo para esto, ya sabes, esto es lo que hago. Y esto es lo que realmente me motiva a seguir haciendo lo que estoy haciendo. He estado haciendo esto desde 1987, 1988.

Yvette

Hermoso. Entonces, ¿cómo puede la comunidad apoyar sus programas y conectarse con usted?

Emilio

Bueno, estamos ubicados aquí en el centro de San Bernardino. La mejor manera de hacerlo es llamando a nuestra oficina al (909) 885-1992. También pueden encontrarnos y tenemos nuestra página de Facebook en San Bernardino Community Service Center. Y siempre estamos trabajando con personas que están dispuestas a ser voluntarias, ya sabes, con los diferentes talentos: traducciones o acompañantes a nuestras oficinas gubernamentales. Entonces, la mejor manera de conectarse con nosotros es llamando a nuestra oficina al (909) 885-1992.

Yvette

Hermoso. Gracias por estar hoy con nosotros Emilio.

Emilio Amaya

Gracias.

Yvette Walker

Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo de CIELO Fund en IECF, elevando e invirtiendo en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.