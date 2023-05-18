© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/18 KVCR Midday News: ONT Reports Highest International Traveler Count, Riverside Mayor and Others Request Ongoing Funding to Reduce Homelessness, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 18, 2023 at 11:35 AM PDT
midday_news_ont.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • ONT reports highest international traveler count ever for a single month.
  • Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson and other mayors were at the State Capitol with a request for ongoing funding to reduce homelessness.
  • Saddleback Church is appealing its ouster from the Southern Baptists on the issue of women pastors.
  • Wife says California doctor purposely drove family off of a cliff.
  • California Love: Tupac Shakur to be honored with a street name in Oakland.
Local news
Shareen Awad
