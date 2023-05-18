KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/18 KVCR Midday News: ONT Reports Highest International Traveler Count, Riverside Mayor and Others Request Ongoing Funding to Reduce Homelessness, & More
- ONT reports highest international traveler count ever for a single month.
- Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson and other mayors were at the State Capitol with a request for ongoing funding to reduce homelessness.
- Saddleback Church is appealing its ouster from the Southern Baptists on the issue of women pastors.
- Wife says California doctor purposely drove family off of a cliff.
- California Love: Tupac Shakur to be honored with a street name in Oakland.