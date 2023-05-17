© 2023 91.9 KVCR

San Bernardino Valley College Presents Seussical The Musical May 4-7

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez
Published May 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM PDT
suess.png
San Bernardino Valley College
/

San Bernardino Valley College Presents Seussical The Musical, May 4-7 at the San Bernardino Valley College Auditorium. Seussical the Musical incorporates many Dr. Seuss stories, including Horton Hears a Who!, Gertrude McFuzz, and Horton Hatches the Egg.

Lawrence Romo plays the lead character of The Cat in the Hat in the musical. He shares more about the show.

Seussical the Musical will be performed at the San Bernardino Valley College Auditorium May 4, 5, and 6 at 7pm and May 7 at 2pm.

For more information, go to valleycollege.edu.

Local news
Lillian Vasquez
