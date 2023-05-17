San Bernardino Valley College Presents Seussical The Musical, May 4-7 at the San Bernardino Valley College Auditorium. Seussical the Musical incorporates many Dr. Seuss stories, including Horton Hears a Who!, Gertrude McFuzz, and Horton Hatches the Egg.

Lawrence Romo plays the lead character of The Cat in the Hat in the musical. He shares more about the show.

Seussical the Musical will be performed at the San Bernardino Valley College Auditorium May 4, 5, and 6 at 7pm and May 7 at 2pm.

For more information, go to valleycollege.edu.

