5/16 KVCR Midday News: Western Burrowing Owl in Crisis, Two San Bernardino Parks Closing for Cleaning & Repairs, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- According to the United Nations, the Western Burrowing Owl is in the midst of a worldwide extinction crisis.
- Perris Hill Park and Meadowbrook Park in San Bernardino will be temporarily closed for repairs, maintenance, and cleanup this month.
- Pilots at United picket for higher pay as pressure builds before summer travel.
- The operators of the Palm Springs Tramway announced the tram will begin extended summer hours during Memorial Day weekend.