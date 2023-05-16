© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/16 KVCR Midday News: Western Burrowing Owl in Crisis, Two San Bernardino Parks Closing for Cleaning & Repairs, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 16, 2023 at 12:11 PM PDT
midday_news_-_farm_land.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • According to the United Nations, the Western Burrowing Owl is in the midst of a worldwide extinction crisis.
  • Perris Hill Park and Meadowbrook Park in San Bernardino will be temporarily closed for repairs, maintenance, and cleanup this month.
  • Pilots at United picket for higher pay as pressure builds before summer travel.
  • The operators of the Palm Springs Tramway announced the tram will begin extended summer hours during Memorial Day weekend.
Local news
