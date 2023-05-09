© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/9 KVCR Midday News: Many Homeowners Considered "House Poor", Riv County Homeless Population Up 12%, Bill to Protect CA Healthcare Workers, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 9, 2023 at 1:13 PM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Homeowners spending more than 30% of their income on housing costs are considered “house poor”
  • Manufacturers of menstrual products say they’re safe, but most disclose little about the chemicals they use.
  • Riverside County’s homeless population is up 12% from last year.
  • State lawmakers are considering a bill intended to protect California healthcare workers.
  • The former UC Davis students suspected of stabbing three people made his first court appearance in Woodland.
Shareen Awad
