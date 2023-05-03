© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/3 KVCR Midday News: Least Bell’s Vireo on SART, Riv Co Residents Charged in Largest International Operation Against Dark Net Trafficking

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM PDT
Midday News - Forest Falls Wash.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A University of California training program aims to increase the diversity of medical students.
  • Hikers on the Santa Ana River Trail are being introduced to the Least Bell’s Vireo, a state-protected bird that was placed on the endangered species list in 1980.
  • A fatal crash Monday near Big Bear Airport is the deadliest in 16 years.
  • Two Riverside County residents have been charged in the largest international operation against dark net trafficking of opioid and fentanyl.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad