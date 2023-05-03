KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/3 KVCR Midday News: Least Bell’s Vireo on SART, Riv Co Residents Charged in Largest International Operation Against Dark Net Trafficking
- A University of California training program aims to increase the diversity of medical students.
- Hikers on the Santa Ana River Trail are being introduced to the Least Bell’s Vireo, a state-protected bird that was placed on the endangered species list in 1980.
- A fatal crash Monday near Big Bear Airport is the deadliest in 16 years.
- Two Riverside County residents have been charged in the largest international operation against dark net trafficking of opioid and fentanyl.