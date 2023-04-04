© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Special Screening of Disney’s Strange World Encourages Future Health Professionals

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez
Published April 4, 2023 at 12:11 PM PDT
straneg world screening.png

KVCR's Lillian Vasquez recently attended a special screening of the 2022 Disney film Strange World. The film focuses on a family of explorers who embark on a journey to save a plant that is their society’s source of energy.

Organized by Western University of Health Sciences' Health Career Ladder, the event opened with a musical performance by From Here Now who is led by Dr. Rob Warren, a physician at Western University, followed by a screening of the movie, and then a Q&A with director Don Hall. In attendance were community members including students of Western University and the Pomona Unified School district.

Lillian speaks with Don Hall, Director of Strange World, who shares more about the film and the issues it addresses.

Then, Lillian has a conversation with Elizabeth Rega, Professor of Anatomy at Western University of Heath Sciences, to learn more about the event, the fusion of art and science, and the resulting opportunities for future health professionals.

To learn more about Strange World, visit https://movies.disney.com/strange-world

Tags
Local news
Lillian Vasquez
See stories by Lillian Vasquez