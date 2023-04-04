Special Screening of Disney’s Strange World Encourages Future Health Professionals

KVCR's Lillian Vasquez recently attended a special screening of the 2022 Disney film Strange World. The film focuses on a family of explorers who embark on a journey to save a plant that is their society’s source of energy.

Organized by Western University of Health Sciences' Health Career Ladder, the event opened with a musical performance by From Here Now who is led by Dr. Rob Warren, a physician at Western University, followed by a screening of the movie, and then a Q&A with director Don Hall. In attendance were community members including students of Western University and the Pomona Unified School district.

Lillian speaks with Don Hall, Director of Strange World, who shares more about the film and the issues it addresses.

Then, Lillian has a conversation with Elizabeth Rega, Professor of Anatomy at Western University of Heath Sciences, to learn more about the event, the fusion of art and science, and the resulting opportunities for future health professionals.

To learn more about Strange World, visit https://movies.disney.com/strange-world