midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/21 KVCR Midday News: CA Could Be First State to Ban Debated Food Additives, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 21, 2023 at 12:46 PM PDT
midday_news_purple_wildflowers.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California could be the first state in the nation to ban some much-debated food additives.
  • California may soon have a better idea of what happens to wine grapes exposed to wildfire smoke.
  • Climate-change groups are calling attention to the environmental destruction linked to the wood pellet industry.
