The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/16 KVCR Midday News: Assessing Damaged Structures in the SB Mountains, Stolen Helicopter Crashes, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 16, 2023 at 11:32 AM PDT
midday_news_-_rubidoux.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Excessive snow in the San Bernardino Mountains makes assessing damaged structures there difficult.
  • Some 4.4 million family caregivers in California provide more than 4 billion hours of uncompensated care each year.
  • Stolen helicopter crashes at Sacramento Executive Airport.
Local news
Shareen Awad
