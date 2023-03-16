KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/16 KVCR Midday News: Assessing Damaged Structures in the SB Mountains, Stolen Helicopter Crashes, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Excessive snow in the San Bernardino Mountains makes assessing damaged structures there difficult.
- Some 4.4 million family caregivers in California provide more than 4 billion hours of uncompensated care each year.
- Stolen helicopter crashes at Sacramento Executive Airport.