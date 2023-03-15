© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/15 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co State of Education Address, Campaign Against Catalytic Converter Theft, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 15, 2023 at 1:06 PM PDT
midday_news_-_rubidoux.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Riverside County Office of Education held its State of Education Address, titled “Pathways of Promise”.
  • NASA Webb telescope captures star on cusp of death.
  • Moreno Valley is mounting a campaign to sideline thefts of catalytic converters.
  • Riverside County Supervisors voted Tuesday March 14th to provide $1 million in funding for the expansion of FIND Food Bank.
Local news
