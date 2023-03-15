KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/15 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co State of Education Address, Campaign Against Catalytic Converter Theft, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Riverside County Office of Education held its State of Education Address, titled “Pathways of Promise”.
- NASA Webb telescope captures star on cusp of death.
- Moreno Valley is mounting a campaign to sideline thefts of catalytic converters.
- Riverside County Supervisors voted Tuesday March 14th to provide $1 million in funding for the expansion of FIND Food Bank.