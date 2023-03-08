Inland Pacific Ballet Presents World Premiere of Original Ballet Musical ‘LilYpada’ at Lewis Family Playhouse

LilYpada is a new, original musical for all ages that combines musical theater and ballet.

LilYpada is produced by Inland Pacific Ballet with a cast of 66. The world premiere has two performances at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga, March 11 and 12 at 2pm.

KVCR’s Youth Reporter Violet Raine speaks with Kennedy Percival who plays the lead character of Liya in LilYpada.

For tickets and more information, visit ipballet.org/lilypada