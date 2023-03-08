© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Inland Pacific Ballet Presents World Premiere of Original Ballet Musical ‘LilYpada’ at Lewis Family Playhouse

KVCR | By Violet Raine
Published March 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM PST
LilYpada is a new, original musical for all ages that combines musical theater and ballet.

LilYpada is produced by Inland Pacific Ballet with a cast of 66. The world premiere has two performances at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga, March 11 and 12 at 2pm.

KVCR’s Youth Reporter Violet Raine speaks with Kennedy Percival who plays the lead character of Liya in LilYpada.

For tickets and more information, visit ipballet.org/lilypada

Violet Raine
Violet Raine is nine years old in the fourth grade. She loves sketching, dancing, language arts, video gaming, putting clothes together, traveling, and volleyball. Her favorite type of dance is lyrical. She is currently learning the violin. When she grows up, she would like to be a costume designer. One of her dreams is to embalm a mummy. She’s excited to be a youth reporter for KVCR.

