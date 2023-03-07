© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Longtime Award-Winning Journalist Mary Parks Receives Star on Palm Springs Walk of Stars

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez
Published March 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM PST
walk of stars.png

For KVCR News, I’m Lillian Vasquez. My longtime colleague and friend Mary Parks was honored posthumously with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars, to commemorate her life and work in the Inland Empire community. Mary was an award-winning journalist for many years reporting in and about the Inland Empire for CBS, NBC, and hosted a weekly PBS show on KVCR TV, American Spirit.

Mary lost her battle with brain cancer in November 2020, but her legacy lives on through the many lives she touched.

Nona Watson, CEO of the Palm Springs chamber, hosted the ceremony where Mary was honored

At the ceremony, I spoke with Dolores Mast, Mary’s longtime friend.

Mary’s daughter Haleigh Fleck reflected on an eventful childhood, riding around in a news van with her mother.

To learn more about the Palm Springs Walk of Stars, visit walkofthestars.com

