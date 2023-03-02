KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/2 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co’s United Lift Program Report, End of COVID State of Emergency Means Rollback of Funding, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A new report out of USC evaluated Riverside County’s United Lift program.
- California’s COVID-19 state of emergency is officially over, which means a drastic rollback of funding to fight the virus.
- Part of the roof on an Idyllwild business collapsed on Wednesday, but no one was injured.
- Saddleback Church doubles down on support for female pastors.
- The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce postponed Wednesday’s tribute concert to Bon Jovi to March 15 at the Palm Springs Downtown Park. Rock on.