midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/2 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co’s United Lift Program Report, End of COVID State of Emergency Means Rollback of Funding, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 2, 2023 at 12:45 PM PST
midday_news_-_palm_springs_wind_farm.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A new report out of USC evaluated Riverside County’s United Lift program.
  • California’s COVID-19 state of emergency is officially over, which means a drastic rollback of funding to fight the virus.
  • Part of the roof on an Idyllwild business collapsed on Wednesday, but no one was injured.
  • Saddleback Church doubles down on support for female pastors.
  • The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce postponed Wednesday’s tribute concert to Bon Jovi to March 15 at the Palm Springs Downtown Park. Rock on.
