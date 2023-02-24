12th Annual SBVC International Student Film Festival & Wolverine Con Returns February 28

KVCR’s Mariana Lapizco speaks with San Bernardino Valley College Film Student Briana Navarro who shares information about Wolverine Con and the 12th Annual San Bernardino Valley College International Student Film Festival, February 28th to March 4. This year’s theme is Classic Hollywood Cinema, a nod to the iconic films of the 30s to the 50s.

The four day event takes place on the campus of San Bernardino Valley College and features an Opening Night Gala, Red Carpet event, Film Screenings, and Awards Dinner.

For more information, visit valleycollege.edu/wolverinecon