KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/21 KVCR Midday News: Future of Logistics in IE, Health Facilities Cited for COVID Vaccinations, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM PST
midday_news_ont.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • High school teams from Hemet, Murrieta, and Riverside will battle to reach the final round in the Riverside County Mock Trial Competition.
  • California’s young adults face significant barriers to accessing higher education, affordable housing, and health care, according to a nonprofit fighting to advance their interests.
  • Health facilities are being cited for COVID vaccinations.
  • The future of the logistics industry in the Inland Empire will be a central theme of Greater Ontario Business Council’s Vision 2023 Summit on Friday, February 24.
Shareen Awad
