2/21 KVCR Midday News: Future of Logistics in IE, Health Facilities Cited for COVID Vaccinations, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- High school teams from Hemet, Murrieta, and Riverside will battle to reach the final round in the Riverside County Mock Trial Competition.
- California’s young adults face significant barriers to accessing higher education, affordable housing, and health care, according to a nonprofit fighting to advance their interests.
- Health facilities are being cited for COVID vaccinations.
- The future of the logistics industry in the Inland Empire will be a central theme of Greater Ontario Business Council’s Vision 2023 Summit on Friday, February 24.