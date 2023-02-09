KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/9 KVCR Midday News: Etiwanda Falls Hiker Found Deceased, New Superintendent for SBCUSD, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- San Bernardino City Unified School District is getting a new superintendent this spring.
- California voters could decide whether to reinstate voting rights to people in prison on felony convictions under a newly proposed constitutional amendment.
- Yesterday, a hiker located the body of a deceased male off the Etiwanda Falls trailhead.
- A Los Angeles County Fire Department search-and-rescue team is being deployed to Turkey in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that is believed to have killed more than 3400 people.
- Another cold storm is coming over the weekend, but because of a lack of moisture, snowfall amounts will be limited, with 1-2 inches of snow possible.