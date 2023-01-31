© 2023 91.9 KVCR

1/31 KVCR Midday News: Student Loan Debt Relief Case, Stolen Financial Assistance, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 31, 2023 at 1:41 PM PST
midday_news_-_sbvc.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Millions of Americans with student loans are waiting to hear if the Supreme Court will uphold President Biden’s plan to offer up to $20,000 in student debt relief.
  • Peet’s Coffee and Tea, the chain that inspired Starbucks, has its first ever union store.
  • Thieves has stolen more than $35 million from some of the state’s most vulnerable residents and now the state is trying to make it easier for theft victims to get their money back.
