KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/22 KVCR Midday News: Crisis Calls Up 50%, CA Store Owners Must Rid of Flavored Tobacco, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced a lawsuit against a San Jacinto based foundation for mismanagement and self-dealing.
- Active crisis calls have jumped 50% in the run-up to the holidays, according to officials at the California Parent and Youth Helpline.
- Store owners across California are now required to wipe their shelves clean of fruity, minty, and candied flavored tobacco products.
- The Northern California town of Rio Dell grapples with toll of 6.4 earthquake, but the community has come together to provide supplies to families affected.