midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/22 KVCR Midday News: Crisis Calls Up 50%, CA Store Owners Must Rid of Flavored Tobacco, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM PST
Midday News - Forest Path.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced a lawsuit against a San Jacinto based foundation for mismanagement and self-dealing.
  • Active crisis calls have jumped 50% in the run-up to the holidays, according to officials at the California Parent and Youth Helpline.
  • Store owners across California are now required to wipe their shelves clean of fruity, minty, and candied flavored tobacco products. 
  • The Northern California town of Rio Dell grapples with toll of 6.4 earthquake, but the community has come together to provide supplies to families affected.  
