midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/21 KVCR Midday News: America’s Health Rankings 2022 Report, Senator Scott Weiner Wants to Legalize Certain Psychedelic Drugs, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 21, 2022 at 11:37 AM PST
midday_news-_palm_trees_in_a_row.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California ranks at or near the bottom among states for air quality, drug deaths, and housing issues.
  • San Francisco state Senator Scott Weiner is re-introducing a bill to legalize certain psychedelic drugs.
  • Massive wildfires have threatened California’s giant sequoia population, so in 2021 a group of tribes and government agencies came together to help keep them safe.
Shareen Awad
