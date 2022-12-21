KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/21 KVCR Midday News: America’s Health Rankings 2022 Report, Senator Scott Weiner Wants to Legalize Certain Psychedelic Drugs, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California ranks at or near the bottom among states for air quality, drug deaths, and housing issues.
- San Francisco state Senator Scott Weiner is re-introducing a bill to legalize certain psychedelic drugs.
- Massive wildfires have threatened California’s giant sequoia population, so in 2021 a group of tribes and government agencies came together to help keep them safe.