12/15 KVCR Midday News: New Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map, California Expanding Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles, Riv Co’s Mid County Parkway, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California is upping the ante to grow and expand infrastructure for electric vehicles.
- Cal Fire is asking for public comment on a new fire hazard severity zone map.
- The CHP is seeking the cause of a mass casualty incident late Tuesday night on I-15 near Baker involving a bus.
- It comes as no surprise as the MWD declares a regional drought emergency.
- An initial project to mark the beginning of Riverside County’s Mid-County Parkway has been completed.