The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/15 KVCR Midday News: New Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map, California Expanding Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles, Riv Co’s Mid County Parkway, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 15, 2022 at 12:30 PM PST
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California is upping the ante to grow and expand infrastructure for electric vehicles.
  • Cal Fire is asking for public comment on a new fire hazard severity zone map.
  • The CHP is seeking the cause of a mass casualty incident late Tuesday night on I-15 near Baker involving a bus.
  • It comes as no surprise as the MWD declares a regional drought emergency.
  • An initial project to mark the beginning of Riverside County’s Mid-County Parkway has been completed.
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad