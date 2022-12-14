© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/14 KVCR Midday News: Bogus Bomb Threat At Moreno Valley School, Chino Classified as Boomtown, Santa Ride Along, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 14, 2022 at 11:27 AM PST
midday_news_-_rubidoux.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • An anonymous caller phoned in a bogus bomb threat to a Moreno Valley high school Tuesday, prompting a lockdown.
  • Chino is now classified as a Boomtown.
  • California’s fast food and oil industries are pouring money into reference campaigns to stop or delay laws that could put stricter laws on how they do business.
  • Whitebark pine trees that feeds grizzlies is threatened.
  • The 25th annual Santa Ride Along is set to begin Thursday at 6pm, running for two hours each night until December 21.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad