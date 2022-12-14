KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/14 KVCR Midday News: Bogus Bomb Threat At Moreno Valley School, Chino Classified as Boomtown, Santa Ride Along, & More
- An anonymous caller phoned in a bogus bomb threat to a Moreno Valley high school Tuesday, prompting a lockdown.
- Chino is now classified as a Boomtown.
- California’s fast food and oil industries are pouring money into reference campaigns to stop or delay laws that could put stricter laws on how they do business.
- Whitebark pine trees that feeds grizzlies is threatened.
- The 25th annual Santa Ride Along is set to begin Thursday at 6pm, running for two hours each night until December 21.