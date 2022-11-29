KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/29 KVCR Midday News: Salton Sea to Get Drought Funding, Republican Kevin Kiley Captures House Seat, & More
- Salton Sea to get $250 million in drought funding.
- The Chabad Jewish Community Center of Riverside’s annual Hanukkah festival will return to the steps of the Riverside Historic Courthouse next month.
- Fentanyl death seller is slated to receive 11 years in state prison when he’s sentenced two weeks from today.
- The Golden State Warriors are being sued for promoting bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
- Republican Kevin Kiley captures California US House seat.