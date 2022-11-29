© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/29 KVCR Midday News: Salton Sea to Get Drought Funding, Republican Kevin Kiley Captures House Seat, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 29, 2022 at 12:50 PM PST
Midday News - Salton Sea.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Salton Sea to get $250 million in drought funding.
  • The Chabad Jewish Community Center of Riverside’s annual Hanukkah festival will return to the steps of the Riverside Historic Courthouse next month.
  • Fentanyl death seller is slated to receive 11 years in state prison when he’s sentenced two weeks from today.
  • The Golden State Warriors are being sued for promoting bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
  • Republican Kevin Kiley captures California US House seat.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad