11/22 KVCR Midday News: 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Baja CA, Nursing Agency Approves Nurse Practitioners to Treat Patients Without Supervision, & More
Stories highlighted today include:
- A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Baja California this morning, with shaking felt in the San Diego area.
- Metrolink helps travelers avoid Thanksgiving gridlock.
- Fines imposed for opting out of health insurance in California are supposed to help those who are struggling pay for insurance coverage, but the money has yet to be distributed.
- California’s nursing agency has approved rules that will allow nurse practitioners to treat patients without physician supervision.
- About 1,000 Riverside County youths in foster care will have a Christmas celebration called “Winter Wonderland”, December 3 at Harvest Christian Fellowship.