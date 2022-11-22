© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/22 KVCR Midday News: 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Baja CA, Nursing Agency Approves Nurse Practitioners to Treat Patients Without Supervision, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 22, 2022 at 12:22 PM PST
Midday News SB Metrolink.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Baja California this morning, with shaking felt in the San Diego area.
  • Metrolink helps travelers avoid Thanksgiving gridlock.
  • Fines imposed for opting out of health insurance in California are supposed to help those who are struggling pay for insurance coverage, but the money has yet to be distributed.
  • California’s nursing agency has approved rules that will allow nurse practitioners to treat patients without physician supervision.
  • About 1,000 Riverside County youths in foster care will have a Christmas celebration called “Winter Wonderland”, December 3 at Harvest Christian Fellowship.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad