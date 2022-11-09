KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/9 KVCR Midday News: Californians Reject Dialysis Clinic Rules, Angelus Oaks Polling Place Closed Due to Storm, Festival of Lights Returns, & More
- KVCR’s Joshlynn Khuu gives details about the Veterans Resource Center at Crafton Hills College.
- Heavy rainfall during Election Day caused the polling place at Fire Station #98 in Angelus Oaks to come under mandatory evacuation, forcing voters to be referred elsewhere.
- Despite a record amount of spending, both sports betting propositions on the California ballot have gone down to defeat.
- Californians reject measure to alter dialysis clinic rules.
- The Festival of Lights will return to Riverside, with the traditional switch-on ceremony scheduled for the evening of November 25.