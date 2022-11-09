© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/9 KVCR Midday News: Californians Reject Dialysis Clinic Rules, Angelus Oaks Polling Place Closed Due to Storm, Festival of Lights Returns, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 9, 2022 at 11:57 AM PST
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • KVCR’s Joshlynn Khuu gives details about the Veterans Resource Center at Crafton Hills College.
  • Heavy rainfall during Election Day caused the polling place at Fire Station #98 in Angelus Oaks to come under mandatory evacuation, forcing voters to be referred elsewhere.
  • Despite a record amount of spending, both sports betting propositions on the California ballot have gone down to defeat.
  • Californians reject measure to alter dialysis clinic rules.
  • The Festival of Lights will return to Riverside, with the traditional switch-on ceremony scheduled for the evening of November 25.
Local news midterm elections
