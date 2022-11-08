© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/8 KVCR Midday News: FNX and ICT Live Election Coverage, Riverside County Celebrates Historic Number of Adoptions, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 8, 2022 at 12:30 PM PST
midday_news_usa.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Riverside County celebrated a historic number of adoptions last week. For more information on adopting and fostering, call 1-800-665-KIDS or visit www.heartgalleryRiverside.org
  • California’s midterm election is today and CapRadio’s Chris Nichols reports that we should get partial results shortly after polls close at 8pm tonight.
  • Decisions will be made today for the U.S. Senate, the governor’s office, all seven area seats in Congress, county board of supervisors, and on several City Councils and school boards.
  • The 2022 FNX ICT Live Election Coverage is from 7-10 p.m. PST today, November 8. Coverage of the midterm elections comes to you live from the KVCR studio in San Bernardino, CA., with 11 correspondents in nine states and Washington, D.C., plus a correspondent at the watch party for James Ramos, the first California Native American to be elected to the California State Assembly. Watch the livestream on www.FNX.org
Tags
Local newsmidterm elections
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad