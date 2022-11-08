KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/8 KVCR Midday News: FNX and ICT Live Election Coverage, Riverside County Celebrates Historic Number of Adoptions, & More
- Riverside County celebrated a historic number of adoptions last week. For more information on adopting and fostering, call 1-800-665-KIDS or visit www.heartgalleryRiverside.org
- California’s midterm election is today and CapRadio’s Chris Nichols reports that we should get partial results shortly after polls close at 8pm tonight.
- Decisions will be made today for the U.S. Senate, the governor’s office, all seven area seats in Congress, county board of supervisors, and on several City Councils and school boards.
- The 2022 FNX ICT Live Election Coverage is from 7-10 p.m. PST today, November 8. Coverage of the midterm elections comes to you live from the KVCR studio in San Bernardino, CA., with 11 correspondents in nine states and Washington, D.C., plus a correspondent at the watch party for James Ramos, the first California Native American to be elected to the California State Assembly. Watch the livestream on www.FNX.org