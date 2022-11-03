© 2022 91.9 KVCR

11/3 KVCR Midday News: ONT an Economic Engine for SoCal, Advocates Demand Lawmakers Do More to Protect Employees, Veteran Resource Fair, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM PDT
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A new study shows that Ontario International Airport is an economic engine for Southern California, generating $3.8 billion a year in activity.
  • Worker advocates demanded California state lawmakers do more to stop employers from retaliating against employees who report wage theft, sexual harassment, or other violations
  • While California democrats will continue their dominance on Election Day, just a few wins in some conservative congressional districts could be enough to give Republicans a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
  • Riverside County military veterans seeking help on where to find jobs and improve their interviewing skills are invited to a free resource fair Friday, at the Business & Employment Resource Center in Moreno Valley. Information at veteransresourceevent.timetap.com
