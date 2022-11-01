KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/1 KVCR Midday News: Early Vote Sites in SB County, Oil Companies Report Record-Breaking Profits, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California State Senator Brian Dahle of Redding is running against Newsom in the governor race and says a lot has changed since last year’s recall election.
- There are more than 70 drop-off locations throughout San Bernardino County and four early vote sites: Town of Apple Valley Recreation Center, Joshua Tree Community Center, Ontario Conference Center, and Victorville City Hall.
- Chevron and Exxon have been added to the list of companies and refiners with huge third quarter profits, while California motorists struggle against record gasoline prices.
- Scientists had long hoped and theorized that the most common type of star in our universe, called an M dwarf, could host nearby planets with atmospheres, but a new study shows no indication of that being so.