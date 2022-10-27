© 2022 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/27 KVCR Midday News: Prop 30 Has Newsom Split From Fellow Democrats, DEA National Prescription Take Back Day

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 27, 2022 at 10:52 AM PDT
Midday News - Fast Traffic.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Prop 30, a plan to tax the wealthy in California to help pay for electric vehicle incentives, is on next month’s ballot.
  • The DEA gears up for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29 from 10am-2pm. A complete list of DEA Take Back Day location events can be found at takebackday.dea.gov
