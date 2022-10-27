KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/27 KVCR Midday News: Prop 30 Has Newsom Split From Fellow Democrats, DEA National Prescription Take Back Day
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Prop 30, a plan to tax the wealthy in California to help pay for electric vehicle incentives, is on next month’s ballot.
- The DEA gears up for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29 from 10am-2pm. A complete list of DEA Take Back Day location events can be found at takebackday.dea.gov